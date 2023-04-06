Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 2,731 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.53 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.