Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,610 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 3,450,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.