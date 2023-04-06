Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Trading 5% Higher

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 68,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 75,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Global Energy Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.10.

About Global Energy Metals

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

