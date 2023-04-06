Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

