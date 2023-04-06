Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 4.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 1,793,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,855,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Globalstar Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

About Globalstar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Globalstar by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Globalstar by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Featured Stories

