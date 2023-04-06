Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 4.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 1,793,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,855,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68.
In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
