GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,987 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $76.51. 534,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

