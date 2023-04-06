Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.97. 2,227,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,674,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gold Fields Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 11.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

