Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 194,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 431,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

