Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.