Goldfinch (GFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $414,807.67

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $26.74 million and approximately $414,807.67 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,824,011 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

