Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.93 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.81.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

