GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Lifted by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,095,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,807 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 3.16% of GrafTech International worth $38,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GrafTech International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.