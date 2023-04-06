GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Lifted by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,095,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,807 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 3.16% of GrafTech International worth $38,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GrafTech International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
GrafTech International Price Performance
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.
Featured Articles
