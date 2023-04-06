Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

JHSC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.16. 2,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,830. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $331.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.