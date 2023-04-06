Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $566,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.28. 1,857,652 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

