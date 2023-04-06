Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB remained flat at $108.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 181,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,565. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

