Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.71. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 49,600 shares trading hands.
Granite Oil Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.
Granite Oil Company Profile
Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Oil (GXOCF)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.