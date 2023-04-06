GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

