GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $281.33 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $344.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

