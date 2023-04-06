GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $516.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.89. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

