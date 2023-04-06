GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.13.

NYSE GS opened at $321.53 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

