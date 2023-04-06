GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $467.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $542.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.08, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

