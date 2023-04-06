Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 306394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $749.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

