Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

GCBC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,082. The company has a market capitalization of $374.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.25. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,408 shares in the company, valued at $55,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at $779,645.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,408 shares in the company, valued at $55,805.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $114,522. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

