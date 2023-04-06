Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,827,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.37. The company had a trading volume of 938,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

