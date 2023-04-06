Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 1,855,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812,415. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

