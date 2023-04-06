Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.60. 1,981,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,366. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

