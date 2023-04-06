Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $63.33. 5,384,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,804,907. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.