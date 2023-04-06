Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $489,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 318,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

