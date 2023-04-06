Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases 561 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,962. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

