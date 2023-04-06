Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,321,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $180,805,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.76. The stock had a trading volume of 675,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,423. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

