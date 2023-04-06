Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William M. Aiken III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,913.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William M. Aiken III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $298,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,172 shares of company stock worth $369,852. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFST opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.80. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

