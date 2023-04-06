Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 1.30% of iCAD worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 880,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 44.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 464,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 16.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 444,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICAD opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.11. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICAD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on iCAD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

In related news, insider Dana R. Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

