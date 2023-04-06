Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Joint by 700.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Joint by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JYNT. DA Davidson raised Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Joint stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $233.79 million, a PE ratio of 201.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $35.91.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

