Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of OptimizeRx worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

