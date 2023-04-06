Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Community worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the third quarter worth about $858,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FCCO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Trading Down 1.3 %

FCCO stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $148.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. First Community Co. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 23.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Community news, Director Jan H. Hollar bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.