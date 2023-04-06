Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $202.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

