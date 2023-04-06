Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $633.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

