Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 6,111 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. William Blair downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

