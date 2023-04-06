Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54,656 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

