Grin Price Reaches $0.0699 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $806,354.87 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,085.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00325259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00557316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00449693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

