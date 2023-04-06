Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $35.96. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 6,905 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $564.09 million for the quarter.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

