GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.98 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $31.98 million and approximately $255.05 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

