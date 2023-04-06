GYEN Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.88 million and $87,543.46 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

