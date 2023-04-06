H.B. Fuller to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.31. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.20). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $958.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

