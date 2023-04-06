Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives $364.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $364.00.

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLN opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. Haleon has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

