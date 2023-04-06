Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.15

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.15 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 45.55 ($0.57). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 45.10 ($0.56), with a volume of 4,241 shares changing hands.

Hansard Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £62.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 18.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.18.

Hansard Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

