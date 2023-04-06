Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.80% of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

