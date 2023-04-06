Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Trading Up 4.8%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.89 and last traded at C$27.70. Approximately 73,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 77,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.43.
Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$633.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.77.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Recommended Stories
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.