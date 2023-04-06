Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

