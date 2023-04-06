HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $13.97 on Monday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $462.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.76.

Insider Activity

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $36,198.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $89,638. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

